Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $3,016.30 or 0.05103124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $84.46 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.11 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

