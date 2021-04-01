Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $16,629.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00398148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.78 or 0.05104263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

