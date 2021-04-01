MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,096.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

