Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $527.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

