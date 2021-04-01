Merculet Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $765,325.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $765,325.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 170% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00322336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.00750720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029938 BTC.

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,316,635,911 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

