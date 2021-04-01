Mercury One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,287.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $7,287.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00064584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00317317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00784263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

