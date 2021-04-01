Meridian Network Trading Up 39% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.62 million and $370,591.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003254 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

