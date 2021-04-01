Meritor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,217% compared to the typical volume of 190 call options.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.14. 412,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.