Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.38. 18,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,117,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

