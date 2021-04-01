Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $58.98 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $58.98 million and $6.00 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

