Metadium Market Cap Achieves $502.63 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $502.63 million and approximately $750.53 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00639123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.