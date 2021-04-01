MetaMorph (METM) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $821,472.43 and approximately $3,116.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00643659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025983 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

