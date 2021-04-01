Meter Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.64 million and $1.35 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00009219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

