Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Hits $13.23 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00009720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $1.45 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

