MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.