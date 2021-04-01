MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,830 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.03% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

