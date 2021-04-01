MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.09% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFV opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

