MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,393,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 5,304,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43,932.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. MGM China has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHVF shares. Macquarie lowered MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

There is no company description available for MGM China Holdings Ltd.

