Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,259,000 after buying an additional 31,616,346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after buying an additional 12,269,445 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.