Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.