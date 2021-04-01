Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

