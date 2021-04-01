Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.27 on Thursday, reaching $92.48. 1,664,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

