Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

