Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $104.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Saturna Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 145.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 75,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $945,000. Park National acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Verde Servico Internacionais acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $305,171,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

