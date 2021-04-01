Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 93,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 170,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 200,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.55. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

