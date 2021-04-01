Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,017,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $214,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

