Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 248,774 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.