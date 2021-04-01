Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSTR. UBS Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MSTR stock traded up $35.54 on Thursday, reaching $714.34. 7,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $792.57 and a 200-day moving average of $435.06. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6,041.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

