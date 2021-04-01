MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $35.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $714.34. 7,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $792.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6,041.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

