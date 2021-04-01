Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,037. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

