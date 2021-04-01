MidasProtocol Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $101,498.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

