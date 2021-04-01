MiL.k (MLK) One Day Volume Tops $233.10 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00004468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $209.63 million and $233.10 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

Buying and Selling MiL.k

