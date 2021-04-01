MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 758,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.