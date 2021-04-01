Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 24.2% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $48.78 million and approximately $468,770.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00063709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00329413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.08 or 0.00805062 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,903,317,312 coins and its circulating supply is 3,698,107,745 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

