Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

