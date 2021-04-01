Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,323.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $105,323.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $327.27 or 0.00545233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 83,437 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

