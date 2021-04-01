Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and $198,393.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $325.24 or 0.00548725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00395795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00812943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00048180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029378 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 83,157 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

