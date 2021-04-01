Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $16.72 on Major Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and $102,725.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $16.72 or 0.00028201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00386488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00803413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00089548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,754,921 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

