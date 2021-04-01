Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $23.61 or 0.00039819 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.40 million and $183,833.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,202,843 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

