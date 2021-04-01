Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Cap Hits $27.44 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $27.44 million and $292,282.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $9.32 or 0.00015785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00063385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00325569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00088350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.45 or 0.00724089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00030913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,944,597 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

