Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $42.53 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $42.53 or 0.00072027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $426,534.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00789879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 663,961 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.