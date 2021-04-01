Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

