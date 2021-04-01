Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,751,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 755,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

