Mithril Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.89 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Mithril has a total market cap of $66.51 million and $26.89 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 62.3% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.24 or 0.00439072 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.