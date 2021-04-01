Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in March

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,173,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 791,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,737.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MTLHF opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
