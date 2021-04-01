Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MITEY. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 31,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,444. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

