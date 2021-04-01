Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 282,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,059 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.38.

MUFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 175,575 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,925,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 769,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

