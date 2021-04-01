Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $376.28

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $376.28 and traded as high as $417.76. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $410.64, with a volume of 2,708 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.28.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

