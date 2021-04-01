Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY remained flat at $$71.57 during trading on Thursday. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.