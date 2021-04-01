Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY remained flat at $$71.57 during trading on Thursday. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.