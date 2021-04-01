MKM Partners Boosts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $18.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DENN. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

DENN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. 10,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,627. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

